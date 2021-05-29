A 42nd-minute goal from Kai Havertz was all Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel needed to deny Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team from a first-ever UEFA Champions League title.
City had all the ball possession but Chelsea created more gilt-edged chances and they took the one that fell to Havertz who raced on to a pass from Mason Mount and rounded Ederson for the only goal of the encounter.
More to come…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post