A 42nd-minute goal from Kai Havertz was all Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel needed to deny Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team from a first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

City had all the ball possession but Chelsea created more gilt-edged chances and they took the one that fell to Havertz who raced on to a pass from Mason Mount and rounded Ederson for the only goal of the encounter.

More to come…