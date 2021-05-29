The Nigerian Army has said its men from the 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt and 29 Battalion, in conjunction with other security agencies, have killed seven members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant arm of pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

It also said six other members of the group were arrested.

The army said its men carried out the operation with the operatives of Nigerian Police, State Security Service and NSCDC.

Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted on Thursday when the combined security team conducted a Clearance/Raid Operation at suspected IPOB/ESN enclaves at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGA’s of Rivers State.

This comes a week after Nigerian security agents arrested a dismissed lance corporal allegedly responsible for training and recruiting members into the ESN.

He was arrested after a top commander of the militant group, Awurum Eze, was arrested in Aba, Abia State.

The group was alleged to be responsible for the killing of security agents and destruction of public properties in the South-east and South-south zones.

It has, however, denied any involvement.

In the statement on Saturday, the army said arms and ammunition were recovered from the camp of the group.

It also said the group engaged security agents but they suffered no casualties.

Read the full statement:

TROOPS STORM IPOB/ESN TERRORISTS ENCLAVE IN AGBOMCHIA FOREST, RIVERS STATE, NUETRALIZE 7, ARREST 5 SUSPECTS

Troops of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt and 29 Battalion in conjunction with operatives of Nigerian Police, DSS, and NSCDC on Thursday, 27 May 2021, conducted a Clearance/Raid Operation at suspected IPOB/ESN enclaves at Agbomchia Forest along Pipeline Road Ogali/Komkom Boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGA’s of Rivers State.

In the fire fight that ensued during the Clearance/Raid Operation, 7 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized while 5 suspects arrested.

Various items belonging to the criminals including arms and ammunition were also recovered by the security forces. The camp was promptly destroyed while suspects and corpses were handed over to the Police for further actions.

There was no casualty on own troops and other security operatives as they have returned back to base in high morale.

The Nigerian Army urges members of the public to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information that will help in tracking down and neutralise the so-called Unknown Gunmen (UGM) who are terrorizing the region.

Mohammed Yerima

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

May, 29 2021

ADVERTISEMENT