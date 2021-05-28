ADVERTISEMENT

There appears to be no slowing down in the attacks against security agencies, as some gunmen on Friday killed three police officers during an attack on a police station in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The attack occurred in Umutu police station in the early hours of Friday.

A police statement, which confirmed the incident, said two of the gunmen were shot dead by the police during the attack.

“In the early hours of today 28th may 2021 at about 0130 hours, armed men in their numbers stormed Umutu police station, they shot sporadically at the station, but due to proactive measure already put in place by the Delta state commissioner of police, they were faced with stiff resistance by the men on duty, as the policemen on duty gave them a tough fight,” the police spokesperson, Edafe Bright said in the statement.

“The armed men had to retreat when they saw that the policemen on duty were not relenting, two of the armed bandits were gunned down while others injured.

“They had to take a retreat, they quickly carried their dead and ran away. The Command lost two policemen, while one ASP died of High Blood pressure in the hospital,” said Mr Bright, a deputy superintendent of police.

The police spokesperson said the gunmen were unsuccessful in their intention to steal arms and ammunition and set the facility ablaze.

Normalcy was quickly restored in the area, he said.

The commissioner of police, according to the statement, assured members of the public that those behind the attack would be arrested, while appealing to the public to assist the police with useful information.

Security officials have been the targets of deadly attacks in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south regions for several weeks.

The facilities belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission in the two geopolitical zones have also been set ablaze in similar attacks.