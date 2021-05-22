The Nigerian Army has arranged the burial proceedings of the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and six other senior officers for 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The late COAS, alongside other senior officers, died on Friday in a plane crash while on an official trip to Kaduna State.

Neither the Airforce nor the Army has given full details of the occupants in the ill-fated aircraft in the statements by their spokespersons.

Mr Attahiru, born in Kaduna on August 10, 1966, was a major general before his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as COAS in January 2021.

This was after the resignation of Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general.

Before his appointment, the late army major, was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

Mr Attahiru was at a time the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole until 2017 when he was redeployed.

He had barely spent four months in his new post before the shocking news of his sudden demise on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the ongoing burial proceedings of the late COAS and six other officers rescheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the venue for the Church Service has been changed from National Christian Centre to Nigerian Airforce Protestant Church, Bill Clinton Drive Airport Road Abuja.

The arrangement for the National Mosque remains the same.

The internment would take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

The time for the final interment prayer has now been shifted from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Guests are still trooping into the premises of the National Mosque.

Wife of the late Army Chief, Fatima Attahiru arriving the National mosque, venue of the funeral prayer. She is flanked by friends and relatives Wife of the late Army Chief, Fatima Attahiru arriving the National mosque, venue of the funeral prayer. She is flanked by friends and relatives Wife of the late Army Chief, Fatima Attahiru arriving the National mosque, venue of the funeral prayer. She is flanked by friends and relatives

Similarly, the Army has also changed the venue of the Christian service from National Christian Centre, Abuja to Nigerian Airforce Protestant Church, Bill Clinton Drive Airport Road Abuja.

Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, made this known in a statement on Saturday morning.

Both the mosque and church service would hold simultaneously.

12:32 p.m.: Choir Ministration ongoing at Nigerian Airforce Protestant Church, Bill Clinton Drive, Airport Road, Abuja.

Caskets of five of the late Nigerian Army officers laid on the altar.

12:39 p.m.: Family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers of the deceased officers are still coming into the venue of the funeral.

The wife of the late Army Chief, Fatima Attahiru, and wife of one of the late generals, identified as Kuliya, have just arrived at the venue.

12:41 p.m.- The Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Oladayo, an air Marshall, concluded his remarks about the late Mr Attahiru and other officers who died in the plane crash.

He described the fallen officers as patriotic and selfless all through their service to the country.

12:47 p.m -The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, walked into the venue.

His presence was recognised by the priest in charge, D.B Gani.

The remains of one of the brigadier generals, C. M. Kuliya The remains of one of the brigadier generals, CM Kuliya The remains of one of the brigadier generals, Abdulkadir. Until his death, he was the principal staff officer of the COAS

12:51: Mr Gani commenced his teaching on ‘Confidence.’