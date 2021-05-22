ADVERTISEMENT

The burial proceedings of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru, and six other senior officers has been slated for Saturday in Abuja.

The deceased lost their lives in a military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, said the event would commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 10 a.m. respectively.

Mr Yerima said that the internment for the late COAS and six other senior officers would take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja by 1p.m.

More Nigerians have been reacting to the death of the army chief and others in Friday’s plane crash.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, described as a rude shock the death of Mr Attahiru, barely four months in the saddle.

Mr Magashi said that the mishap that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, alongside others senior officers and his aides, represents a huge national disaster.

Mr Magashi stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadir, on Saturday in Abuja.

He condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the military and the Nigerian Army in particular as well as his immediate family and Nigeria in general.

Mr Magashi described late Mr Attahiru as a gallant, dogged, disciplined and dedicated senior officer who died in the line of duty to his fatherland.

He recalled his unblemished track records of service to the nation as Director Army Public Relations (DAPR), Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and as General Officer Commanding, GOC.

He said these dedicated services culminated in his elevation to the enviable three-star status as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in January.

According to Mr Magashi, the emergence of Mr Attahiru as army boss at such a critical time in the nation’s efforts at surmounting internal security challenges is symbolically strategic but impactful in the annals of the service.

“Although, the late General died when his service is needed most, his short but eventful tenure as the Chief of Army Staff and over three decades of dedicated, selfless and patriotic service will never be forgotten,” he said.

Mr Magashi prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and to grant him Alijannat Firdaus as well as prayed God to grant the nation, the military constituency and his beloved family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

(NAN)