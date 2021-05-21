ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of the Chief of Army staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, in a plane crash on Friday.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, on Friday, the army said details of the death would be announced in due course.

“The Nigerian Army regrets to announce the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru . The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.

“The COAS was enroute Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May, 2021 when the unfortunate incident happened.

“Details of the sad incident and burial arrangements will be communicated soon,” the Army spokesperson stated.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how an Air Force aircraft conveying the late Mr Attahiru and other senior officers of the army crashed around Kaduna airport.

The Air Force also did not give details of the occupants in the ill fated aircraft in a statement by its spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has described the late army chief and other military personnel as heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.

In a statement by Femi Adesina shortly after the incident, the Presidency pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

“The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.

“While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.

“The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain,” the statement said.

Mr Attahiru was recently appointed the chief of army staff by President Buhari.

Until his appointment on January 26, he was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

With service number 8406, he was a member of Regular Course 35 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Mr Attahiru, who hailed from Kano State, once served as the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole.