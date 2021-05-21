President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, have expressed sadness over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru.

Mr Attahiru, a lieutenant-general, died along with seven other top military officers, in a plane crash while on an official trip to Kaduna on Friday.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that a crash occurred but did not provide any details.

But separate statements by the presidency and Mr Malami, who is also the Minister of Justice, prayed for the repose of Mr Attahiru’s soul in first official statements confirming his death.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers,” a statement signed by a presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina read.

Mr Buhari, who described Mr Attahiru and others who died in the crash as the nation’s heroes, also condoled with the deceased persons’ families.

“The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as ‘heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.

“While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash ‘is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.’,” the statement also read.

It added that the President “pledged that the departed would not die in vain.”

Malami speaks

In a separate statement, Mr Malami described “the military aircraft crash that caused the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru as a national tragedy.”

The statement signed by the AGF’s spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, said “Malami received the news of the crash of the military aircraft in Kano while attending to guests in preparation for the wedding ceremony of his second son, Abiru Rahman Malami billed for tomorrow (Saturday).”

“Malami described the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and members of his team as dedicated patriotic Nigerians whose efforts to improve the security situation of the country was manifest.

“Malami prayed Allah to grant eternal salvation for all that lost their lives in the air mishap.

“He also prayed that the family members have the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement added.

The minister said the late army officer, who died in active service to the nation, “will always be remembered as a selfless and patriotic Nigerian who is passionate in duty.”

“Malami who thanked all the guests at the wedding ceremony said the wedding fatiha will be low keyed in view of the national tragedy and for strict observations to the laid down COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“He said many of the intended functions will be shelved to honour the deceased,” the statement added.

Background

Daily Trust had quoted Edward Gabkwet, the air force spokesperson, as saying in a statement that @An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the statement had added.

PRNigeria reported that some of Mr Attahiru’s aides also died in the crash.

Mr Attahiru was recently appointed the chief of army staff by President Buhari.

Until his appointment in January, he was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

With service number 8406, he was a member of Regular Course 35 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

At a time, he was the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole until he was sacked in 2017 for alleged incompetence.

Under his watch, suicide bombings and attacks on military formations were on the rise.