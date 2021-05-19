ADVERTISEMENT

Due to what it described as low registration figures, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed its national common entrance examination (NCEE) earlier scheduled to hold on May 29.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday morning by the examination body and signed on its behalf by the head of information and public relations division, Azeez Sani.

Mr Sani gave the new date as June 5, saying the decision was approved by the federal ministry of education.

Reason for postponement

According to the spokesman, the figures of applicants recorded so far are lower than expected. NECO, however, hopes that the one-week extension will provide opportunities for more candidates to apply.

“The Examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May, 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination,” the statement reads in part.

It added that the registration of candidates would continue until the new examination date.

Though the examination body did not give the current figure of applicants, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the figure currently stands at about 50,000.

This is low compared to 70,580 candidates that registered for the examination in 2020, though more than 16,713 candidates could not sit the examination due to the nationwide protests against police brutality ravaging the nation at the time.

The examination, which usually holds between May and June, was postponed to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NECO has, therefore, appealed to stakeholders to encourage more pupils to register for the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng,” NECO urged.

About NCEE

The national common entrance examination (NCEE) is a qualifying examination into Nigeria’s 104 federal unity colleges.

It is one of the national examinations being conducted by NECO. Others include the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) both internal and external diets, and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).