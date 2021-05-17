ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the immediate-past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, over corruption allegations.

Sources said the former governor arrived the EFCC headquarters at Jabi, Abuja, at about 10a.m. on Monday in response to an invitation extended to him by the agency.

PREMIUM TIMES was reliably informed that the former governor was still being grilled by a crack team of the commission as of the time of filing this report at about 7p.m. on Monday.

“And for the past seven hours, he has been in the interrogation room, writing statements,” an EFCC top official informed our reporter.

Alleged N9 billion diversion

Although the details of the case are still sketchy as of press time, sources disclosed that it is connected to how funds to the tune of about N9billion were diverted from the coffers of Kwara state government during his tenure as governor of Kwara State between 2011 and 2019.

The administration of Mr Ahmed, a political godson of a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who is also a former governor of Kwara State, has been under the searchlight of the EFCC for some time.

In January, the commission arraigned the Commissioner for Finance under Mr Ahmed’s administration on charges of N411million money laundering.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the ex-commissioner, Ademola Banu, committed the crime in 2018 by conspiring with others to launder the said sum belonging to the Kwara State Government.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to our reporter that Mr Ahmed “responded to the commission’s invitation” but declined further comment.

Mr Ahmed’s spokesperson, Femi Akorede, did not respond to our correspodnent’s repeated calls and did not immediately respond to the text message asking for his comment about the detention of the former governor.

Mr Ahmed served as the commissioner for finance in the administration of Mr Saraki, who was also a subject of investigations of the EFCC.