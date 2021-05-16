ADVERTISEMENT

A former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf , has said she is disheartened by the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

Ms Usman, according to Nigeria’s transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, was suspended over unremitted funds.

The minister, in a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the NPA under Ms Usman failed to remit N165 billion (N165, 320, 962, 697) between 2016 and 2021 and should therefore be probed.

Granting the minister’s request, the president ordered the probe and asked Ms Usman to step aside pending the outcome of the investigation.

She was replaced by Mohammed Koko, who is now acting in that position.

Although the former MD has denied any impropriety, Nigerians have called for transparency of the probe.

Joining the call via a twitter post, Mrs Johnson-Sirleaf said she has known the ousted official to be an accomplished leader and dedicated servant.

She then urged that the rule of law be adhered to as the situation evolves.

“I am disheartened to hear about the suspension of Nigerian Ports Authority MD @hadizabalausman, who I have known to be an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant. I urge adherence to the rule of law and fair and equal treatment as the situation evolves,” she wrote on Saturday.

