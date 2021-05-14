Uduak Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, a job-seeker from Akwa Ibom, on Friday during a parade by the police, owned up to the crime.

Mr Akpan, who lured the 26-year-old graduate of University of Uyo (UNIUYO) with a fake job interview on April 29, killed her and buried her remains in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

Ms Umoren was confirmed dead on April 30 and buried on Friday at her hometown, Nung Ita, Ikot Essien in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

However, Nigerians online and offline have been demanding that Mr Akpan be brought to justice.

The police in the state have also assured that the culprit would be charged to court as soon as judiciary workers, who have been on strike for weeks, resume nationwide.

‘How I killed her’

On Friday, the police paraded Mr Akpan and his father, Frank Akpan, at their headquarters in Uyo, the state capital.

Responding to questions from journalists, the younger Akpan narrated how he attempted to rape the deceased and eventually killed her using a ‘stabiliser’.

“She (Ms Umoren) came for a supposed job interview in which I used reverse psychology on her. I asked her if she can work in a farm where hard drugs are kept as a secretary and she said she can— that she’s ready to do the job.

“When she came, I revealed to her that this farm does not exist. There is no farm like that. It was just a hoax. I told her that before she leaves that I would like to have sex with her and she agreed. She gave a condition that I should use a condom, which I did. While I removed the condom, she became furious. She took a nearby stabiliser to hit me on my head and she bit my left ring finger and tried to reach for the wall, screaming.

“While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the same stabiliser to hit her. She fell and started bleeding.”

The ‘stabiliser’ Mr Akpan was referring to is a pressing iron.

He also confessed to having used the same ‘reverse psychology’ on not less than six women in the past, although he stated that Ms Umoren is the only one he had killed.

“She is the only one I have killed.”

Speaking on his relationship with Kufre Effiong, a civil servant linked to him in a report, Mr Akpan said he was one of those who came with the police to arrest him.

The report had speculated on a conspiracy between Mr Akpan and other persons suspected to be involved in human organ trafficking.

The report, without providing evidence, suggested some persons might have colluded to kill Ms Umoren while others engaged in a cover-up to free the suspect.

“Kufre Effiong is my cousin. That was when I was coming from Calabar (to Uyo) because in the morning (of April 30), I went to Calabar. He (Effiong) was the one that picked me up together with the DPO of Urua police station (Samuel Ezeugo),” said Mr Akpan.

According to him, his conversation with his older cousin ”was very short and simple”.

“He (Effiong) texted me the number of the DPO. I called him (DPO) when I arrived in Uyo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of the time of this reporting, PREMIUM TIMES could not access the conversation records of the suspect and those he spoke with and was, therefore, unable to determine the culpability or otherwise of Messrs Effiong and Ezeugo.

Mr Akpan also told journalists that he is an undergraduate in an unnamed university, where he is studying Public Administration.

‘I’m not aware’

The older Akpan, when speaking with journalists, said he was never aware of his son’s criminal acts.

“I was not aware. I am not happy about it. When the police came to my compound, I was asked to recall him (from his trip to Calabar that day).”

Mr Akpan revealed that he is a retired civil servant, who served in the federal ministry of health in Abuja.

The 64-year-old and father of three also said he relocated to Urua local government about two years ago and was not aware of his son’s deeds.

Like his son, he believed that justice should be dispensed accordingly.