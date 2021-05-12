ADVERTISEMENT

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the national grid experienced a total system collapse on Wednesday resulting in blackout in some parts of the country.

The TCN confirmed the development in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

“The TCN hereby states that at about 11.01 a.m today, May, 12 ,2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid,” the statement read.

“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29 a.m and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.”

According to her, while the restoration of the grid and power gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of the voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.

“TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country,” she added.

The national grid on February 17 experienced partial collapse leading to power outage in some parts of Nigeria including Lagos.

In December last year, the grid also suffered a total collapse, a collapse the TCN said lasted 40 minutes.

The latest development is coming about a month after Nigeria suffered extensive power outage when 18 plants accounting for most of the electricity the country generates faced operational problems.

For years, Nigeria has only generated an average of 4,000 megawatts for its population of 200 million.

The country’s installed grid power generation capacity grew from 8,000 MW to 13,000 MW between 2015 and 2020 while the distribution system had the capacity to evacuate 5,500 MW of power having grown from 4,500 MW in 2015.