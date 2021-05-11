The governors of the 17 southern states in Nigeria on Tuesday called on the federal government to “convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency.”
They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity…”
The governors also resolved to ban open grazing of cattle in all their states.
The three resolutions were among 12 reached by the governors at their meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
Details later…
