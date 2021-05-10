ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency on Monday confirmed there was an attempt to burgle the residence of the President’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

In a tweet via his verified handle on Monday, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the attempt was ‘unsuccessful’.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident,” he tweeted.

An online newspaper, People’s Gazette, had reported that the homes of the Chief of Staff and that of the President’s Admin Officer, Abubakar Maikano, were robbed on Sunday night.

According to the report, “the invaders made away with cash and other valuable items.” PREMIUM TIMES has not verified this claim.

But the tweet by the presidency has countered the claim but confirmed the burglary attempt.

The Presidential Villa, where the Nigerian President and his family reside is regarded as one of the most secured places not just in the Federal Capital Territory but in the country.

There has never been any case of this nature reported from the Villa in several years.

Nigeria has witnessed rising crime rates and violence across swathes of the country in recent months as security forces battle to contain the surge.