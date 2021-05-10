ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has imposed a nationwide curfew to further limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Mohammed, made this known at the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Mr Mohammed said the curfew, which will be from 12a.m to 4a.m, would take effect from midnight on Monday, May 10, 2021.

He said night clubs, gyms and others would remain closed till further notice.

He noted that gatherings of religious groups and weddings, among others, have been reduced to 50 per cent attendance, while official engagements, meetings, and conferences should continue to hold virtually.

Details soon