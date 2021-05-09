For Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, recalling retired military officers may be the solution to the prevailing security challenges of the country.

Mr Abubakar, who contested for president under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019, said this in a statement on the “deteriorating security situation” on Tuesday.

“The security situation in Nigeria is deteriorating rapidly and ordinary Nigerians are living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Nowhere seems to be safe. Farms, markets, schools, homes, mosques, churches, and urban areas are all affected…”

“… Now is the time for decisive leadership and I call on the Federal Government to consider recalling all ex-servicemen and women, who are willing to return to service, and take the fight to the insurgents until they are rolled back and defeated.”

Like Mr Abubakar, many leaders, including different state governors, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the country.

But the Owa Ooye of Okemesi-Ekiti, Gbadebo Adedeji, on Saturday, said traditional powers, known in local parlance as “African Juju’, has the potency of ending the current spate of kidnappings and other crimes in the country.

The monarch made this known in Okemesi-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Last week, 85 were killed and 17 kidnapped in various violent attacks across Nigeria.

These figures were compiled using a review of newspaper reports, interviews with victims’ families, and in some cases, confirmation by public and security officials.

Sunday

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday reported the death of Iniobong Umoren, the Philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, who left her home for a supposedly job interview in the outskirts of Uyo.

She was raped and killed by a man who said he had a job opportunity for her.

Also, armed hoodlums on Sunday attacked Abaomege Police Division in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi and carted away valuables and destroyed property.

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State was also set ablaze by hoodlums.

The Pension Board Commissioner of Kogi State, Adebayo Solomon, was killed by gunmen and the Chairperson of Yagba East Local Government, Pius Kolawole, was reportedly kidnapped after the incident.

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on Sunday unleashed an attack on Ajiri community, Mafa Local Government, Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the abduction of two people in Ogun State. They were whisked away in Omu, a community near Ofada town in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Monday

At least 13 people, including children, were killed in an attack by suspected herders in Tse Amgbem, a community in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, also left several people injured. The herders also burnt some houses in the community.

Seven people were killed when the Nigerian Army 112 Battalion deployed at Ajiri in Borno State on Sunday successfully repelled a deadly Boko Haram attack on their location.

Military insiders familiar with the matter said the terrorists descended on the location held by Company E of the battalion in high number on several gun trucks and machine guns.

The Punch newspaper reported that gunmen kidnapped a traditional ruler, Etubom Nto Okon Etim, in Esuk Atu village in the Calabar Municipal Council of the Cross River State.

This newspaper reported that a cameraman attached to the Information Unit of Jibia Local Government of Katsina State, Ibrahim Dankabo, was on Monday killed during a kidnap operation by bandits.

The hoodlums also abducted many travellers in the area.

Tuesday

Six civilians and one security personnel were reportedldy killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Ajari community in the Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Secretary of the Local Government, Mohammed Sherrif, said, “The insurgents stormed the community around 1am and set ablaze houses and killed six civilians and one security personnel.”

The chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State, Wakili Damina, was reportedly kidnapped.

The secretary of the association, Adamu Abubakar, broke the news on Tuesday. He said Mr Damina was abducted by about eight armed men dressed in army camouflage.

The Kaduna State Government said suspected bandits killed two and injured six residents in separate attacks in Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Wednesday

The Punch reported that a hospital owner in Plateau State identified as Bitrus Musa was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

After the gunmen kidnapped the hospital owner, they moved to Eto Baba, another nearby community, and abducted a nursing mother identified simply as Pauline, leaving her baby behind.

Gunmen on Wednesday night attacked Obosi police station in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

They reportedly killed two police Inspectors and freed all detainees in the cell.

Three suspected bandits, including a woman, were killed by angry youth after a failed attack on a Fulani community in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto state.

Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a policeman in Ogun State. They abducted another policeman and three others, including a civil servant.

Thursday

It was reported that there was an attack on a team of mobile policemen along Ogwashi Uku – Kwale road in Delta State which left one of the officers dead.

Police in Anambra confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by unknown gunmen who attacked and razed the Divisional Police Station in Obosi, Idemili North of the state on Thursday.

Another police officer was killed as gunmen in the early hours of Thursday invaded a police facility in Obiozara, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Gunmen reportedly kidnapped students of Abia State University, Uturu. The hoodlums whisked the students into the forest shortly after they ambushed them while journeying on a bus along Okigwe-Uturu Road.

Sources said 10 students were kidnapped in the operation.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, but said that two of the students escaped from the clutches of the hoodlums while others were still being held hostage by the criminals.

A man was reportedly lynched and his alleged accomplice was arrested in Yamadawa Quarter in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State for allegedly attempting to snatch a car.

Seven people were reportedly killed by bandits in Yangalu Community in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

They invaded the community in large numbers on motorcycles and shot sporadically to scare away the people.

The Punch newspaper reported that joint security operatives on Thursday night killed no fewer than eight hoodlums after they resisted an attack on Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo state from unknown gunmen.

Two people were killed while ten others sustained varying degrees of injuries as men of the Nigerian Customs Service and military personnel clashed with suspected smugglers in Ogun State on Thursday.

Security officials said they foiled an attack on a police base in eastern Nigeria on Thursday, killing 11 of the attackers.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Mohammed Yerima, said the attack was by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN); the armed wing of the outlawed separatist group, IPOB.

Friday

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory said one of its officers, Ezekiel Adama, was on Friday stabbed to death during a violent protest in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Mariam Yusuf, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He was deployed to restore calm during a protest by members of the disbanded Islamic Movement of Nigeria, was stabbed to death by one of the protesters.

Seven police officers were reportedly killed in multiple gun attacks on Friday night in Rivers State.

Saturday

This newspaper reported that several police officers were killed by unknown gunmen in a fresh attack on a police facility in Akwa Ibom State.

Six officers were said to have been killed in the attack which took place in the early hours of Saturday in a local police station in Ini Local Government Area of the state.

An official of the Akwa Ibom state government, who did not want his name mentioned in the report, said a part of the station was razed by the attackers.