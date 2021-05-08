ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of a steady run of low figures, Nigeria on Friday recorded 39 new COVID-19 infections.

Friday’s tally brings the total number of infections in the West African nation to 165,340, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,065 lives in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined recently with only four deaths recorded in the last 23days.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in eight states: Lagos-23, FCT-4, Kano-4, Zamfara-4, Akwa Ibom-1, Gombe-1, Nasarawa-1 and Plateau-1.

A breakdown of the data shows that 30 people were discharged on Friday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,454.

Meanwhile, 7,823 infections are still active in the country, according to the NCDC.

Low cases

Nigeria has continued to report low COVID-19 cases since February 2021.

The country has also taken precautionary measures to prevent importation of cases from countries experiencing a surge in COVID-19.

Nigeria recently banned travels from Brazil, India and Turkey. Brazil and India reported about half of the total number of new COVID-19 cases recorded globally last week, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Nigerian government said non-Nigerians who had travelled to any of the three countries in the previous 14 days would not be allowed into Nigeria.

While working to prevent imported COVID-19 cases, Nigeria is also continuing with its vaccination programme with over 1.2 million Nigerians receiving their first of two shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria has, so far, received about 4.4 million doses of the vaccine.