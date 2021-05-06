ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 52 new cases of the COVID-19 virus. The new cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new figure raised the total number of infections recorded in Nigeria to 165,273, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night indicates.

The country also recorded two new deaths on Wednesday, about seven days since it reported the last death from the virus.

This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Nigeria to 2,065.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined with only two deaths recorded in the last 21 days.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in seven states: Taraba-18, FCT-9, Rivers-9, Lagos-7, Akwa Ibom-6, Kano-2 and Kaduna-1.

A breakdown of the data shows that 32 people were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,403.

There was no recorded case of recovery from isolation centres across the country on Wednesday, according to the infectious disease body.

“Today’s report includes data from Taraba State recorded between 22nd April and 4 May 2021,” the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, over 7,789 infections are still active in the country, according to the NCDC.

Travel Ban

To ensure no imported cases from countries experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Nigeria recently banned travels from Brazil, India and Turkey.

Brazil and India reported about half of the total number of new COVID-19 cases recorded globally last week, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Nigerian government said non-Nigerians who had travelled to any of the three countries in the previous 14 days would not be allowed into Nigeria.

While working to prevent imported COVID-19 cases, Nigeria is also continuing with its vaccination programme with over 1.2 million Nigerians receiving their first of two shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria has, so far, received about 4.4 million doses of the vaccine.