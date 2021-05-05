ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government said suspected bandits killed two and injured six residents in separate attacks in Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said security agencies reported that bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.

According to the report, one person was killed in the attack, and three others injured.

He disclosed that in another incident, bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru LGA, killed one person and injured three others.

Kaduna is one of the states most affected by banditry in Nigeria. Hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped by bandits in the state in recent years.

Other states affected by such banditry include Niger, Zamfara and Katsina.