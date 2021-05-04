ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Monday recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were recorded in five states.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,199, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

This makes it the fifth consecutive day that nobody died from the disease in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined with only two deaths recorded in the last 20 days.

The 18 new cases were reported in five states: Lagos-8, FCT-6, Edo-2, Rivers-1 and Ogun-1.

A breakdown of the latest data shows that 10 people were discharged on Monday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,371.

“Our discharges today includes 2 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines,” the health agency said.

Meanwhile, over 7,000 infections are still active in the country, according to the NCDC.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,939,165 million tests, the agency said.

Almost two months after the country commenced vaccination against the virus, over 1.2 million people have received their first dose of the vaccines, according to data by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

While Nigeria continues to experience low COVID-19 figures, the country is also taking steps to prevent imported cases from countries battling with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Nigeria announced a ban on travels from Brazil, India and Turkey, countries currently battling with COVID-19 resurgence.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said there have been more COVID-19 cases reported globally in the last two weeks than during the first six months of the pandemic.

It said more than half of last week’s COVID-19 cases were reported in India and Brazil.