No fewer than 13 people, including children, have been killed in an attack by suspected herders in Tse Amgbem, a community in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, also left several people injured.

Aside the killing, the herders also burnt some houses in the community, sources told our correspondent.

This newspaper also obtained gory pictures of the victims, some of whom were shot and others macheted to death.

As a result of the attack, hundreds of the residents have been displaced and are taking refugee in Aondoana, close to Naka town.

The Chairperson of Gwer West local government, Grace Igbabon, confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES.

She said some of the corpses have been deposited in the morgue.

The spokesperson of the police in Benue, Catherine Anene, could not be reached as of the time of reporting.

This newspaper had reported the recurring herders’ attack in different parts of Benue State.

Last Monday, seven deaths were recorded in one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Abagena village after assailants stormed the area.

The Governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, has repeatedly called on the federal government to take proactive steps as the attacks are becoming unbearable.