Gallant troops of the Nigerian Army 112 Battalion deployed at Ajiri in Borno State on Sunday successful repelled a deadly Boko Haram attack on their location, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

Military insiders familiar with the matter said the terrorists descended on the location held by Company E of the battalion in high number on several gun trucks and machine guns.

On arrival at the location at about 8:40 am, the Boko Haram terrorists launched a vicious attack on troops, who, fortunately, were on alert, our sources said.

The exchange of gunfire was so serious that the Nigerian soldiers had to retreat for a while to restrategize. But as soon as reinforcement poured in from the battalion headquarters not far away, a counter-attack was launched.

The Nigerian soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, killing an unconfirmed number of them and wounding several others. The remaining terrorists simply fled the location.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian troops lost one officer, a major (name withheld) and six members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) attached to that detachment.

As they fled, the Boko Haram terrorists made away with some weapons, include one anti-aircraft gun, 81 MM mortar and two AK 47 rifles belonging to the slain officer and a lance corporal.

Apart from stealing four Toyota Hilux vans belonging to the Army and Civilian JTF, the terrorists also burnt down nine houses.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the incident but claimed only two casualties were recorded.

“The retreating terrorists went away with various degrees of gunshot injuries while the gallant troops are on their chase, Mr Yerima, a brigadier general, said in a statement on Monday.

In a separate incident on Saturday, personnel of the Nigerian Army 26 Task Force Brigade and 151 Battalion also successfully repelled an attack by another group of Boko Haram terrorists.

Sources familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES the incident took place along the Ngurosoye- Bama Road. The troops were on patrol when they ran into an ambush mounted by the terrorists.

A gunfight then ensued which led to the killing of a member of the terrorist group while many others were injured.

Fortunately, not a single casualty was recorded on the side of the Nigerian fighting force.

These latest feats against the Boko Haram terrorists came a week after the Nigerian Army recorded the deaths of some of its personnel attached to its156 Battalion in Mainok.

Amongst the casualties recorded in that incident was the commander of the battalion, a lieutenant colonel, whose identity was not revealed by authorities.

Groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province have continued to terrorise Nigeria’s Northeast geopolitical zone for more than a decade.

Troops of the Nigerian Armed forces have fought several battles and suffered many attacks as they work hard to fend off the terrorists and end the insurgency in the region.

This has led to the death of thousands of civilians and soldiers and has displaced thousands of residents.

Despite repeated attacks on troops and vulnerable citizens, the government has continued to claim that the terrorists have been defeated.