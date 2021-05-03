On the day Nigeria announced a travel ban on three countries experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the country continued its trend of recording low infection and casualty figure from the virus.

There were no fatalities recorded from COVID-19 in Nigeria on Sunday as the country reported its lowest daily infection in several months.

Nigeria recorded 14 new cases on Sunday, an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,167.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

This makes it the fourth consecutive day that nobody died from the disease in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined recently with only two deaths recorded in the last 19 days.

The 14 new cases were reported from Seven states; Osun-3, Ogun-3, Kaduna-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Abia-1, FCT-1 and Kwara-1.

A breakdown of the latest data shows that 252 people were discharged on Sunday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,361.

“Today’s report includes 248 community recoveries in Kwara State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, 7,743 infections are still active in the country, the infectious disease body said.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out over 1.9 million tests.

More Nigerians are also taking shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The country commenced vaccination against the virus on March 5, beginning with health care workers.

Almost two months after, about 1.2 million people have received their first dose of the vaccines, according to data by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

While Nigeria continues to experience low COVID-19 figures, the country is also taking steps to prevent imported cases from country’s battling with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Nigeria announced a ban on travels from Brazil, India and Turkey, countries currently battling with COVID-19 resurgence.

