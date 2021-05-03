The State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS) has cautioned Nigerians against making comments capable of causing disharmony and violence in the country.

The secret police made this known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Sunday evening.

The warning comes as many influential Nigerians have either called for the impeachment or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of the security situation across the country.

Prominent amongst those that have made the call is controversial cleric and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Ejike Mbaka.

The cleric who was an ardent supporter of the president on Thursday called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over increased insecurity in the country.

Mr Mbaka made the call during a recent church service where he lamented the way the country was being run. He said it was worrying that the president will maintain silent despite the continuous killings.

“Nigerians why are you crying? We are crying because our leaders have failed us woefully. Let me tell you; if it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari would have resigned. Quote me anywhere and let the whole world hear it, by now with what is happening, President Muhammadu Buhari should honorably resign.”

“A good coach cannot watch his players be defeated when he has players sitting down watching on the bench. Either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached.”

“House of Representatives should impeach the President if he doesn’t want to resign. If the members of these two houses do not want to impeach him and they want to begin to fight Fr. Mbaka, something worse than what they never imagine would happen to the members of the House of Senate and the members of the House of Representatives. Disaster is coming”.

In its earlier reaction, the presidency said Mr Mbaka was angry because President Buhari refused his request for a government contract.

In its Sunday statement, the SSS cautioned Nigerians to be wary of persons who ignite division in public and recant their words when invited by the service.

“Notable are the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for forceful change of government or mass action against it,” the agency said.

Read the full statement by the SSS below.

PRESS RELEASE

DSS SUPPORTS INDIVISIBLE UNITED NIGERIA; WARNS AGAINST UNSAVOURY AND INCITING UTTERANCES

The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby condemns the unsavoury statements by misguided elements who have continued to threaten the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of this country. Notable are the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for forceful change of government or mass action against it. It has been established that the main objective for these is to cause a disintegration of the country.

It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation. The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria.

They are reminded that even though democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security. It is instructive to note that the ballot box remains the vehicle of change in a democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this regard, self-centred individuals and groups are warned to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of this nation. In the same manner, influential personalities should be sensitive to the emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order.

Recently, the Service invited and cautioned some persons who deniably recounted their earlier statements or said they were quoted out of context. The public should be wary of such individuals and their co-travellers who, incite them in the open but, turn in the secret to retrieve their words after they had caused the damage.

While the Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indisolluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors. Consequently, the Servcie is assiduously working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the country.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services,

National Headquarters,

Abuja

2nd May, 2021