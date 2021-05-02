ADVERTISEMENT

The Pension Board Commissioner of Kogi State, Adebayo Solomon, has been killed by gunmen, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed.

Mr Solomon, who was travelling from Ilorin, Kwara State capital, to Kabba in Kogi State on Saturday, was attacked alongside four others in the vehicle.

According to the spokesperson of the police in Kogi, Williams Aya, the attack took place at Eruku village, a few kilometres to Egbe and on the boundary between the two states.

Also, the Chairperson of Yagba East Local Government, Pius Kolawole, was reportedly kidnapped after the incident.

The corpse of the commissioner had since been deposited at ECWA Hospital, Egbe, while the whereabouts of Mr Kolawole remained unknown.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ayuba Ede, in his reaction, said an intensive investigation has commenced to nab the perpetrators.

Some observers said the abduction of the council chairperson may not be unconnected with his efforts to rid his local government area of hoodlums suspected to be herders terrorising the council.

Nigeria faces serious security challenges involving killings and kidnappings of individuals.

No fewer than 97 persons were killed and eight kidnapped in various violent attacks across the country last week.