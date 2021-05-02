ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the worsening security situation across Nigeria, the ruling party, APC, says President Muhammadu Buhari is capable of achieving “quick, lasting solutions” to the problems.

Many Nigerians have accused the president of not doing enough to curb the kidnappings, banditry and killings across the country. Some, particularly on social media, have called for Mr Buhari’s resignation or impeachment by lawmakers.

However, the APC in a statement issued late Saturday night by its Interim National General Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, noted the worrisome security situation in many parts of the country but expressed confidence in the president’s ability to “achieve quick, lasting solutions to insecurity.”

“The party and government definitely share the concerns of well-meaning Nigerians, including PDP governors. However, let no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to end the recent security incidents,” the party said in the statement, urging Nigerians to avoid politicising the country’s insecurity.

Although kidnappings, banditry and other forms of terrorism did not start with the APC administration, many Nigerians believe the country’s insecurity has become worse since Mr Buhari assumed office in 2015.

The APC in the Sunday statement said the Buhari administration is conducting investigations to arrest the sponsors and perpetrators of all the security incidents in the country. It cautioned governors of the main opposition party, PDP, against divisive rhetorics.

“As those who receive constant security briefings, PDP Governors should know that divisive rhetorics can only embolden the criminals who are carrying out these cowardly acts. This is not the time to play to the gallery, but sit down to find real and lasting solutions. The latter is what the President Buhari administration is doing,” the party said.

The statement is believed to be in response to the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, who on Tuesday berated the federal government’s approach to the prevailing security challenges.

Mr Ortom, in his address to protesting youth after a Monday night attack on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Abagena village, said the state lost not less than 70 of its residents in two weeks to attacks by suspected herdsmen.

Over 200 people were killed in the penultimate week in separate attacks across Nigeria with about 44 others kidnapped. Last week, at least 18 police officers were killed in targeted attacks against security officials across the country.