The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerian youth to “kick out” the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 if they (youth) are not satisfied with the party’s style of governance or records.

Mr Fayemi, a prominent member of the ruling APC and chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, said the youth should stop relocating to other countries and focus on making Nigeria better.

He disclosed this while speaking at ‘The Platform’, an annual programme organised by Covenant Christian Centre at Iganmu, Lagos.

“Don’t succumb to despondency, there is a lot to hail in this country. There is a lot to frustrate you, a lot to want to make you give up and pick that visa and go to Canada.

“I know it (Canada) is a popular destination but you know what? There is also a glass ceiling in Canada. When you get to the top of it, you will now discover there is a glass ceiling there. This is the place where there is no glass ceiling, let us work towards making it a better place.

“Even if your search is a regime change in a democracy, there is only one word for regime change in a democracy: you work towards it.

“Another election is going to come if you do not like what APC is doing. Organise, stop agonising, organise against the party. Link up with others who are organising and then kick the APC out of office and put people that you think will do better, not creating a situation of anarchy,” he said.

Jabs

He also threw jabs at youth and politicians he said were propagating what he tagged, “Twitter revolution”.

“The space is more liberalised now, not like what we fought against during the military regime. I’m not talking about the Twitter revolution. Many young Nigerians are cosying, giving it to governors and attacking ministers on Twitter and Facebook.

“Go to the wards, go to the communities and challenge what they are doing there. Hold them accountable,” he said.

Many Nigerian youths have been criticising the current government over its failure to tackle insecurity, unemployment and many other challenges facing citizens.

Many youth have relocated to Canada and other foreign countries for greener pastures.

Efforts by some youth to take over Nigeria’s political space proved unsuccessful in 2019 as both the APC and PDP dominate politicking with funds and also control key power brokers.