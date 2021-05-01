ADVERTISEMENT

A notorious bandit, Auwalun Daudawa, has been killed barely nine days after he returned back to the forest, an official of the Zamfara State Government says.

Ibrahim Zauma, a spokesperson to the governor of the state, broke the news late Friday.

“Just in: Barely nine days after Auwalun Daudawa returned to the jungle after swearing oath on the Glorious Quran never to go back to banditry, he met his waterloo! He was killed while trying to rustle,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Daudawa, known for masterminding the abduction of over 300 students from a boys’ secondary boarding school on the outskirts of Kankara, Katsina State, last December, surrendered his weapons under an amnesty programme by the Zamfara State Government in February.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, he recounted how he picked up arms, restating that he has forsaken his past.

“I have repented and submitted myself. I don’t want to look back at all.If some of us at some point came out to renounce violence and go back and continue their old ways, that is their own choice.

If someone repents but has arms in the bush, you know it cannot be a sincere one. In my case I carried myself and the arms I had and turned myself in, what should I go back and do? If I do anything Allah sees it.”

However, against his words, Mr Daudawa went back to the trenches.

A security source and two other sources close to the bandit confirmed to Daily Trust few days ago that the “repentant bandit” has relocated to one of the forests, near the border with Katsina.

“He called one of his contacts in Gusau to inform him that he had arrived at the forest and decided to pick up arms again. He did not inform anybody before he left,” one of the sources told the newspaper.