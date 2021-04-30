The presidency has alleged that a fiery Catholic cleric who supported President Buhari but has now turned against the president is angry because his request for contracts was ignored.
Ejike Mbaka, who supported Mr Buhari in his first and second term elections, recently called for Mr Buhari’s impeachment.
In its reaction on Friday, the presidency said Mr Mbaka recently “asked for contracts as compensation for his support.
“An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached,” Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said.
“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.
ALSO READ: Insecurity: APC tackles Mbaka over ‘inflammatory’ statements
“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.
“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”
