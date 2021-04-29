ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has faulted a resolution of the House of Representatives calling for the declaration of a ‘state of emergency’ in the security sector.

Mr Masari, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, stated his position on Thursday after he met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, at the State House, Abuja.

The House had, on Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a ‘state of emergency’ on security, following the worsening security situation across Nigeria and the recent taking over of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram.

This lawmakers’ position followed a revelation by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, that Boko Haram terrorists are in control of territories in Kaure and Shiroro local governments of the state.

The lawmakers asked the federal government to recruit more personnel into the military and the police, saying the current capacity “falls far short of the required number to effectively secure the country.”

The lawmakers also resolved to summon the Service Chiefs, the National Security Adviser, and heads of paramilitary agencies.

‘After state of emergency, what else’?

Questioning the effectiveness of the declaration by the lawmakers, the Katsina governor whose state has been under constant attacks by bandits said a state of emergency cannot solve the problem.

“I think we better be serious about this issue of security because if you say we declare a state of emergency then what do you do next? You will continue to have the same people; the same security agencies, capacity and resources.

“We have a problem whereby, every person has a role to play, we better play it. Politics should be over. The security situation in the country is beyond partisan politics and it’s a national concern for all of us. State of emergency cannot solve the problem,” he stated.

He solicited more resources for the states and local governments so as to engage the youths in meaningful employment.

He said his state have witnessed relative peace compared to the situation months back.

“We thank God for how things are now in Katsina but actually the situation is still of high concern. Insecurity is real but we are doing everything to make sure that we control the situation so that it doesn’t reach the level it was before and we are hopeful that working together with security agencies, responsible persons and also the repentant bandits, we will be able to have our state go back to normalcy,” he said.

Not the first

Katsina is one of the North-west states that has suffered attacks from bandits in the past few years.

Other states that have suffered similar attacks are Zamfara and Kaduna.

The lawmakers had on several occasions in the past called for a declaration of state of emergency on security in the country.

Another step taken by the lawmakers to address the unending security challenges in the country was a security summit organised by the senate in 2019.

The House of Representatives is currently planning another summit.