The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed the 2021 budget of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The total budget for the NCS was put at N257 billion. Out of this, N137 billion was approved for capital projects, N99.7 billion for personnel cost and N19.7 billion for overhead.

Also, a total of N216 billion was approved for the FIRS following the adoption of the report of the Committee on Finance, presented by its chairman, James Faleke (APC, Lagos).

Of the total FIRS budget, N107.5 billion was approved for personnel cost, N56 billion for overhead and N52 billion for capital projects of the agency.

The two budgets had been passed by the Senate and are to run till December 31 after they are signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

More for Customs

The House also asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to procure four scanners for the NCS.

The green chamber warned against “China made scanners” and advised the apex bank to get German or American products.

This followed the adoption of the report of the 2021 budget of the NCS approved by the House on Thursday.

“That the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should as matter of urgency procure the four scanners for Nigeria Customs Service from the best scanners manufacturers either from Germany or America but not China made scanners,” the lawmakers resolved.

Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi), the vice-chairman, Committee on Customs, presented the report on the 2021 budget of the agency.

According to Mr Abejide, the Customs performed poorly in 2020. He also frowned at the unutilized funds of the agency.

“The committee interacted with the Controller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, and his management team, and we discovered that there was poor performance in 2020. Also, we expressed reservation about the unutilized funds of the agency. They gave the excuse that they are having difficulties with the Bureau of Public Procurement,” he said.

The House also increased the revenue projection of the Customs for 2021 from N1.46 trillion to N1.678 trillion.