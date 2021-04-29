ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 81 new COVID-19 infections in 11 states across the country.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 164,993, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined recently with only two deaths recorded in the last 15 days.

A breakdown of the latest data shows that only nine persons were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,021.

Meanwhile, 9,972 infections are still active in the country.

Breakdown

The 81 new cases were reported from 11 states: Lagos-26, Enugu-13, Ogun-8, Rivers-6, Kano-6, Kaduna-5, Plateau-5, Akwa Ibom-4, Delta-3, FCT-3 and Edo-2.

Lagos had the highest figure on Wednesday with 26 new cases followed by Enugu and Ogun with 13 and 8 new cases respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,912,628 million tests, according to the NCDC.

Nigeria commenced COVID-19 vaccination in early March beginning with healthcare workers. Over one million people have since been vaccinated.

Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, leads the chart with over 200,000 persons already vaccinated, an update by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) shows.