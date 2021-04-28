ADVERTISEMENT

A female police officer was shot dead on Tuesday by some gunmen in Ika Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the killing which appeared to be a continuation of the attack against security agents in the country’s South-east and South-south regions.

Mr MacDon identified the slain police officer as Esther Akpan, a police corporal.

She was killed alongside a police special constabulary, Isonuyo Paul.

“On 27/4/2021, at about 7:00 p.m., some armed men on motorcycles heading towards Ika Divisional Headquarters vicinity, armed with AK-47 and other dangerous weapons with the intent to attack the Division and set it ablaze met stiff resistance as the Divisional Police Officer and other officers on ground fought gallantly and repelled the attackers who took to their heels with possible bullet wounds,” Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, before heading towards the Station to attack it, they ambushed and killed a Woman Police Corporal, Esther Akpan who had just closed from duty and was on her way home in company of a Police Special Constabulary, Isonuyo Effiong Paul,” he added.

A patrol vehicle belonging to the local police station was set ablaze by the gunmen, the police spokesperson said.

The police said they had launched an investigation into the attack.

Apart from Ika, there have been incidents of such attacks on police and soldiers in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state recently.

The attacks on security agencies in the South-east and South-south have complicated the security challenges in the two regions.