The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security, following the recent taking over of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram.

This was one of the 12 resolutions by the lawmakers following over three hours of executive session.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House, read the resolutions after the session.

This latest legislative intervention is coming in the wake of the revelation by the Niger State governor, Abuabakar Bello, that Boko Haram terrorists are in control of territories in Kaure and Shiroro local governments of the state.

The lawmakers asked the federal government to recruit more personnel into the military and the police, saying the current capacity “falls far short of the required number to effectively secure the country.”

The lawmakers also resolved to summon the Service Chiefs, the National Security Adviser, and heads of paramilitary agencies.

Other resolutions reached include: a call on the judiciary to accelerate the prosecution of those awaiting trial due to banditry or terrorism, and a call on the federal government to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to those affected by the recent attacks across the country.

The lawmakers also urged the president to as a matter of urgency, ensure financial autonomy for local governments to guarantee their functionality to the people.

In addition, the lower chamber mandated all security committees in the House to immediately commence a comprehensive audit of all military and paramilitary assets and arms in our armed services and revert back to the House in four weeks.

The lawmakers then urged the federal government to ensure the protection of national infrastructure and assets, particularly the Shiroro and Kanji dams in Niger State.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the resolutions cover all the affected communities in Nigeria. He added that the special ad-hoc committee will be inaugurated tomorrow.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the formation of a special ad-hoc committee on security. The committee will be headed by Mr Gbajabiamila.