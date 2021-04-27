ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security, following the recent sacking of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram.

This was one of the 12 resolutions by the lawmakers following over three hours of executive session.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House, read the resolutions after the session.

This latest legislative intervention is coming in the wake of the revelation by the Niger State governor, Abuabakar Bello, that Boko Haram terrorists are in control of territories in Kaure and Shiroro local governments of the state.

Also, the lawmakers asked the federal government to recruit more personnel into the military and the police.

