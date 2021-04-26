ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2000 residents have been displaced from Geidam town following the prolonged siege laid to the town by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Executive Secretary of the state’s emergency management agency (YOSEMA), Mohammed Goje, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone chat that the displaced persons were being camped in Yunusari and Yusafari local government areas.

Mr Goje said many of the residents have relocated to Yunusari town, while others have moved to neighbouring communities in Yusufari Local Government Area.

The official said his agency was tracking down people who were moving out of the town so as to help them with their immediate needs.

“Among the responsibilies of YOSEMA is to ensure all emergency victims and survivors of conflict who need emergency attention are attended to and those displaced from their homes are provided with immediate succor.

“YOSEMA as at yesterday evacuated injured victims of gun shots and they are currently receiving treatment at government health facility.

“ Also, our team has identified three neighboring communities where displaced persons from Geidam are currently hosted, first batch of our team as directed by His Excellency, Gov. Mai Mala Buni,i have arrived Yunusari town to assess and are providing immediate emergency support to the displaced victims especially during this holy month of Ramadan.

“While we continue to pray for our security agencies to succeed, we also want to reiterate the commitment of the Yobe State Government and obligations of the agency towards all displaced persons and other victims of the attack who need to be supported and attended to at this difficult moment,” the YOSEMA boss said.

In a tweet on its Twitter account, the agency appealled for support.

“On behalf of Yobe State government, we appeal to Nigerian private sector and our international humanitarian partners to generously and technically support the ongoing efforts by the state in solidarity with affected victims of Geidam attack”, it said.