ADVERTISEMENT

Another two students of Greenfield University, who were kidnapped last Tuesday, have been found dead. Three of the victims were found dead on Friday.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the latest murder of the two students.

“On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management and prays for the repose of their souls.”

The government said it will update the citizenry on further developments.

Mr Aruwan had on Friday said three bodies of three of the students were found in in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university. Over a dozen staff and students were kidnapped last Tuesday, with the bandits said to be demanding N800 million ransom.

Kaduna State has a policy of not paying ransom to kidnappers. The governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says it encourages more kidnappings.

Kaduna is one of the states in Nigeria most affected by rampant kidnappings by bandits.