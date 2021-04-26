ADVERTISEMENT

Three students of the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

According to students who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, the three students were abducted at gunpoint on Sunday around the College of Engineering area of the school.

Although the Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Rosemary Waku, confirmed this on Monday, she did not specify the number of students involved.

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the Ccmpus on Sunday 25th April 2021. The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies.The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incident took place.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Catherine Anene, said the commissioner of police had ordered full scale investigation.

ALSO READ: Three of the abducted Kaduna university students killed

“Information was received from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi that On 25/4/2021 at about 10.20pm, three (3) students were kidnapped within the school premises by unknown gunmen. The commissioner of police, Benue State command has ordered a full scale investigation into the case,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

This development comes less than a week after students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, were abducted. Three of them were later found dead, presumably killed by their abductors.

This newspaper reported how 239 were killed, 44 kidnapped in separate incidents last week.