It is yet another sad day in Nigeria as some security officers were killed on Sunday in Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-south, in yet another deadly attack on the nation’s security officers by unknown gunmen.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack which he said occurred along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in the state.

Mr Omoni, a superintendent of police, said in a statement that information on the attack was still “sketchy”. He said the commissioner of police in Rivers has launched an investigation into the attack.

A Port Harcourt resident familiar with the incident said at least eight people, including two police officers, were killed in the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, could not verify this claim.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the attack as “barbaric.”

Mr Wike, in a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said there was no justification for the attack against “innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the State.”

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack,” the statement said.

The governor urged the security agencies in the state to be vigilant.

He said the government and people of Rivers State were in solidarity with security agencies “at this difficult times of this unwarranted and mindless violence.”

The perpetrators of the attack must be fished out and brought to justice, the governor said.

Rivers State is the latest in the bloody attacks on security agencies in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south regions.