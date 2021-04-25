ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded no new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, making it the twelfth consecutive day that nobody died from the disease in the country.

Also, in continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 51 new cases on Saturday.

Saturday’s tally brings the total number of infections in the West African nation to 164,684

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Saturday night.

With no new death on Saturday, the fatality toll from COVID-19 in Nigeria remains 2,061, according to the infectious disease body.

A breakdown of the data shows that 44 persons were discharged on Saturday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 154,687.

Meanwhile, over 9,000 infections are still active in the country.

Latest data

According to the NCDC, the 51 new cases were reported from six states: Yobe-19, Lagos-17, Rivers-8, FCT-4, Akwa Ibom-2 and Bayelsa-1.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out over 1.8 million tests, the NCDC said.

Vaccination campaign

Nigeria commenced COVID-19 vaccination on March 5 after receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population.

The Nigerian government had said it plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Health authorities said only eligible population from 18 years and above will be vaccinated in four phases.

The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said the inoculation of frontline health workers in some states has been completed, and attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and above.

“We have been careful to ensure that only those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the current phase are being vaccinated.

“These include health workers and their support staff, other frontline workers, strategic leaders and in the last few days, we have also included those who meet the age requirements,” he said.

Mr Shuaib urged everyone to get vaccinated when they can, saying the vaccine is safe and efficacious.