President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of three students of a private university in Kaduna by bandits.

He also directed the deployment of “fiercest show of legitimate force against perpetrators” of the dastardly act.

Three of the students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State kidnapped on Tuesday were found dead on Friday, according to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“In an act of mindlessness, evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students,” Mr Aruwan said.

In a statement on Saturday by the president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari described the students as bright youngsters who were cut down by evil people in their prime.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” said the President.

He extended his condolences and that of the federal government to the relatives, associates of the murdered students and the Kaduna State government.

Read the full text of the statement below:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI DENOUNCES THE KILLING OF KADUNA STUDENTS AS BARBARIC TERROR ATTACK

-Directs the deployment of “fiercest show of legitimate force against perpetrators.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

The President described the students as bright youngsters who were cut down by evil people in their prime.

ALSO READ: Three of the abducted Kaduna university students killed

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” said the President. He extended his condolences and that of the Federal Government to the relatives, associates of the murdered students and the Kaduna State government.

On the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State in particular, the President condemned them as “barbaric terror attacks,” and described as “unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these tragedies. Addressing this scourge, requires great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country.”

He gave strong assurances that those who think that profits can be made, either from money paid as ransom or in politics, “will suffer with equal measure of recompense under the full weight of the law for their wickedness and brutality.”

“Banditry, kidnapping and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” declared the President.

Garba Shehu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 24, 2021