Three of the students kidnapped on Tuesday night at Greenfield University in Kaduna State have been found dead, an official has said.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

“In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students,” Mr Aruwan said.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.”

Kaduna State has a policy of not paying ransom to kidnappers as the governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says it encourages more kidnappings.

Kaduna is one of the states in Nigeria most affected by rampant kidnappings by bandits.

Read the full statement by Mr Aruwan below.

KDSG Security Update: Friday 23rd April 2021

Armed bandits shoot three abducted university students dead

In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students.

The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities. He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Government will keep citizens informed of further developments.

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.