Nigeria on Thursday recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, making it the tenth consecutive day that the country recorded no deaths from the virus.

This is according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Thursday night.

With zero fatality recorded, the death toll from the virus in Nigeria remains 2,061.

According to the NCDC, the 100 new cases were reported from nine states: Taraba-64, Lagos-21, FCT-4, Rivers-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Kaduna-2, Oyo-2, Bauchi-1 and Nasarawa-1.

With the new cases, Nigeria has recorded a total of 164,588 infections as of April 22, 2021.

A breakdown of the data shows that 137 persons were discharged on Thursday after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus following treatment. This brings the total number of discharged persons to 154,578.

There are still 10,010 active COVID-19 infections in the country as of the time of reporting.

Defeating COVID-19

Nigeria on Thursday vaccinated additional 14,843 persons, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 1,148,168.

This is barely two months after the country commenced vaccination having received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population.

The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

The Nigerian government had said it plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

To achieve this, “the vaccine roll-out will be in four phases, starting with health workers, frontline workers, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory network, policemen, petrol station workers and strategic leaders,” the head of Nigeria’s immunisation agency, Faisal Shuaib, said.

Mr Shuaib recently said the inoculation of frontline health workers in some states has been completed, and attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and above.