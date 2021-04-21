ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, on Tuesday, recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows.

Tuesday became the eighth consecutive day that the country recorded no death from the COVID-19 virus that has caused over 3 million deaths globally and over 2,000 deaths in Nigeria.

The infectious disease agency disclosed that the 120 new cases were reported from eight states – Enugu-53, Lagos-22, Rivers-18, Ogun-8, FCT-7, Abia-6, Kano-5 and Bauchi-1.

With the new cases, Nigeria has recorded a total of 164,423 infections as of April 20, 2021.

With no new fatality recorded on Tuesday, the death toll from the virus remains 2,061.

According to the NCDC, 22 persons were discharged on Tuesday after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons to 154,406.

There are still 10,017 active cases in the country, according to the data.

The NCDC on its official website said 1,870,915 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccination

Nigeria commenced COVID-19 vaccination on March 5 after receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population.

The country has received another 300,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine from the telecom giant, MTN, and 100,000 doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine from the Indian government.

So far, over a million eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated, according to an update by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said inoculation of frontline health workers in some states is completed, and attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and above.

“We have been careful to ensure that only those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the current phase are being vaccinated.

“These include health workers and their support staff, other frontline workers, strategic leaders and in the last few days, we have also included those who meet the age requirements,” he said.

Amid concerns over the side effects from the vaccine, Mr Shuaib said no Nigerian has developed any severe side effects following the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

Nigeria had set an ambitious goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of its population by the end of 2022.