ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho was sacked Monday morning, six days before Tottenham contest the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City,

The 58-year-old multiple league winner in England, Italy, and Spain has seen a downturn in his team’s fortunes since the turn of the year and Tottenham are in danger of missing out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

More to follow…