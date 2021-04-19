Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.
Mourinho was sacked Monday morning, six days before Tottenham contest the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City,
The 58-year-old multiple league winner in England, Italy, and Spain has seen a downturn in his team’s fortunes since the turn of the year and Tottenham are in danger of missing out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.
