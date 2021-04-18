ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than twelve persons have died in the tanker explosion which occurred at Oshigbudu village in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Earlier on Sunday, a petrol tanker fell at the Oshigbudu-Obagaji junction and spilled its contents.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Benue State, Yakubu Mohammed, said the tanker lost control.

He said eight males, three females and a little boy have died as a result of the traffic crash.

Mr Mohammed, who confirmed that a fire incident erupted after the crash, said the twelve people died instantly.

He, however, could not state the number of those affected by the fire which gutted houses and shops.

“Everything is calm now but you know the tanker lost control and crashed. Immediately it crashed the fuel spilled and affected shops and houses.”

He added that FRSC operatives and other sister agencies are working together to evacuate the casualties and control the situation.