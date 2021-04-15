ADVERTISEMENT

Health workers at the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, embarked on a seven-day warning strike.

The workers are members of the Medical and Health Workers Union.

The vice-chairman of the union, Idzi Isua, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Isua said the union is demanding the payment of promotion arrears for 2018 and 2019 promotions owed its members amongst other pending issues.

“More worrisome is that 2020 promoted staff will soon (also) join the queue. This request has lingered for too long hence the strike action,” he said.

Details later…