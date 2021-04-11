ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba, is already creating a niche for himself in the elite category not just by winning his boxing bouts but the brutal way he does that.

Ajagba sent yet another warning to the division with one of the most brutal, one-punch knockouts boxing has seen in recent years.

The undefeated 26-year-old humiliated his opponent Brian Smith with a third-round knockout that has stunned the boxing world and the video has since gone viral.

While the opening rounds of the undercard fight had gone back and forth with Ajagba eating his fair share of shots despite marching Howard down, it was obvious it was a matter of time before the beast would come roaring.

In the third round, it was all over for Howard after he committed the grave error of failing to keep his guard up, looking for a quick counter.

Ajagba capitalised on that; punishing his opponent mercilessly.

“It feels really good,” Ajagba told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after yet another brutal victory

“I listened to the corner, they told me to start to the body and then go to the head. When I started with the jab to the body, it caused him to drop his hands. Then came the right hand.” he added

Ajagba, who has subtly thrown a challenge even to Anthony Joshua, has promised to take the Boxing Heavyweight category by storm.

“I’m coming for the heavyweights. I’m going to be the heavyweight champion of the world,” he said.

While fighting as an undercard at the weekend, many agree it will not be long before Ajagba is headlining his own cards.