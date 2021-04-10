ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen described as cattle herders have killed eight workers at a mining site in Kuru, Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Friday at a mining site belonging to Cabitex Company in Jos South Local Government Area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Governor Simon Lalong has expressed sadness over the attack and directed security agencies to fish out the killers.

Dalyop Mwantiri, an official of Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN), a non-governmental organisation based in Plateau, also confirmed the incident.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, he listed the names of the eight workers.

The Secretary-General of Kuru Development Association, Chapo Daniel, also condemned the attack.

“(It is) a heavy loss that drills mourners with heavy hearts; we are saddened with the bad news of the loss of our people who went for their legitimate businesses in this harsh economic period, but were ambushed and eight killed while others sustained several degree of injuries as a result of the attack by assailants suspected to be herdsmen,” he told ECCVN.

“It behoves on government and its security agents to double up in addressing the trending security challenges being witnessed in Plateau, especially Kuru and its environs in order to avoid recurrences as well as violent reactions that might arise as a result of inaction from its part.

“It’s also imperative to speed up preliminary investigation aiming at apprehending and arresting violent actors that had played part in the unfortunate development, bearing focus on some security information and happenings unfolded prior to the invasion,” said Mr Mwantiri.

Governor Lalong described it as another desperate attempt by criminals to destabilise the state and create fear among the people.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Makut Macham, Mr Lalong directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the “dastardly act which is capable of disrupting the substantial peace prevailing in the state.

“While commiserating with the families of those who were killed and those who sustained injuries, Lalong reiterated his charge to security agencies to resolve such attacks as excuses of ‘unknown gunmen’ will no longer be tolerated.

Governor Lalong also advised the citizens to assist law enforcement agencies with useful intelligence, leveraging on structures such as the traditional institutions, community police constabulary, vigilante groups and other associations.”