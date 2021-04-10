The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 4,330,666 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,191 while 3,888,495 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
ALSO READ: Less than 2% of COVID-19 vaccines administered worldwide was in Africa – WHO
South Africa has recorded 1,556,242 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco, at 500,984 cases, and Tunisia at 268,837 cases, it was noted.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post